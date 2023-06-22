State opens public comment period on rule limiting transgender girls in high school sports

A transgender pride flag is waved in an undated photo. (Getty Images)

The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is taking public comments for 30 days on a proposal that would limit participation on girls high school sports teams to “females who were assigned female at birth.”

If adopted, the effect of the new regulation would be to prohibit transgender girls from participating on girls sports teams; transgender boys would be allowed to participate on girls or boys teams.

Cooperative activities — those that have boys and girls on the same team — would not be affected.

The Alaska School Activities Association would be in charge of drafting rules for enforcement.

The Alaska state school board ordered the opening of the public comment period during a meeting earlier this month.

The board is scheduled to meet July 26 and, following the closure of the public comment period, could amend, rescind, or adopt the proposal.

Comments can be submitted by email to deed.commissioner@alaska.gov.

