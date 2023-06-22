State opens public comment period on rule limiting transgender girls in high school sports

By
James Brooks, Alaska Beacon
-
a transgender flag
A transgender pride flag is waved in an undated photo. (Getty Images)

The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is taking public comments for 30 days on a proposal that would limit participation on girls high school sports teams to “females who were assigned female at birth.”

If adopted, the effect of the new regulation would be to prohibit transgender girls from participating on girls sports teams; transgender boys would be allowed to participate on girls or boys teams.

Cooperative activities — those that have boys and girls on the same team — would not be affected.

The Alaska School Activities Association would be in charge of drafting rules for enforcement.

The Alaska state school board ordered the opening of the public comment period during a meeting earlier this month

The board is scheduled to meet July 26 and, following the closure of the public comment period, could amend, rescind, or adopt the proposal.

Comments can be submitted by email to deed.commissioner@alaska.gov.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleAlaska drownings led the nation, with alcohol use and lack of lifejackets often involved
Next articleDunleavy’s education funding veto leaves Juneau School District with budget gap

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR