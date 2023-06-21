2 charged with murder in Kotzebue stabbing

Kotzebue (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Two Kotzebue residents are charged with murdering a 33-year-old Kotzebue man in a stabbing last week.

Police arrested Calvin Stein, 29, and Audrey Booth, 30, Thursday in the death of Franklin Richards. Richards is the father of Booth’s children, according to a charging document filed in the case.

The charges say an unknown woman called emergency dispatch at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that “someone was bleeding” at an address on Third Avenue. The Kotzebue Fire Department responded to the address and requested police assistance.

At the scene, police say they found the injured man with multiple knife wounds, as well as Booth and Stein. Richards, who went by the nickname “Papa,” was transported to Maniilaq Health Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the charges, which say all three had been drinking, a fight ensued after Richards accused Booth and Stein of having an affair. The three grappled over a knife, and Richards received three stab wounds to the neck, chest and upper back, the charges say.