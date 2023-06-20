Talk of Alaska: Pride Month and LGBTQ+ rights

Talkeetna’s first Pride parade makes its way down Main Street. (Photo by Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna)

More than 500 bills have been introduced nationwide this year that seek to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Alaska. Despite these numbers, advocates in Alaska say there’s been good progress in defending those rights. But what exactly are they? And how are Alaskans celebrating Pride Month despite this national trend? We discuss proposed laws and regulations, and pride month celebrations on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Madilyn Rose

GUESTS:

Rep. Jennie Armstrong, D-Anchorage

Dr. Charlene Aqpik Apok, Director of Gender Justice and Healing, Native Movement

Rose O’Hara-Jolley, Alaska State Director, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates

Resources:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.