Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Arnaq Esther Ilutsik stands with Superintendent Steeve Noonkesser at an event honoring their retirement. (Christina McDermott/KDLG)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Educators express disappointment in Governor Dunleavy’s cuts to public school funding. Plus, a national shortage of chemotherapy drugs reaches Alaska.
Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Theo Greenly and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Previous articleAt an Anchorage oncology clinic, doctors and patients confront ‘terrifying’ chemo drug shortage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR