Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 19, 2023

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces two education bills on March 7, 2023. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The governor’s budget vetoes are in, and they include cutting half of an education funding increase. Also, a sub-sea fiber optic cable break in the Arctic is affecting emergency services in the region. And researchers head up Mt. Edgecumbe, a long-dormant volcano in Sitka that’s been rumbling recently.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Michael Fanelli and Dev Hardikar in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.