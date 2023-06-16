Minnesota woman dead in Parks Highway crash near Talkeetna

An Alaska State Trooper SUV. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A Minnesota woman died Thursday afternoon on the Parks Highway near Talkeetna, in a three-vehicle collision that Alaska State Troopers say left four other people injured.

Troopers learned of the collision near Mile 91 of the highway, which killed 62-year-old Tamela Kringlund, at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to an online dispatch.

Responding troopers found that a shuttle bus carrying two people headed north had crossed the centerline. It then struck a Toyota SUV carrying two people that Kringlund was driving, as well as a Dodge van with a solo driver.

Troopers say Kringlund died at the scene. All four other occupants from the vehicles were injured, one of them critically, troopers said.

Kringlund’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Her next of kin have been notified.

The collision closed the highway for about two and a half hours and remains under investigation.