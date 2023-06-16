Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 16, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A former employee of the governor’s gave a speech airing his extremist views that had not been approved by the governor’s office. Plus, without enough officers to cover shifts, Fairbanks Police will change their patrol schedule.
Reports tonight from:
Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove, Nat Herz, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.