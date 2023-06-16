Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 16, 2023

Jeremy Cubas, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s former pro-family policy advisor, addressed members of the Alaska Family Council in this undated video he taped for the governor’s office. (Screenshot)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A former employee of the governor’s gave a speech airing his extremist views that had not been approved by the governor’s office. Plus, without enough officers to cover shifts, Fairbanks Police will change their patrol schedule.

Reports tonight from:

Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove, Nat Herz, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.