Line One: Allergies and immunotherapy

Birch trees with newly green leaves at Alaska Public Media on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Summer has arrived in Alaska, at least as far as the trees are concerned. Pollen counts are high and it seems everyone is sneezing, coughing, and wheezing. Do you have questions about seasonal allergies? What about pet allergies or food allergies? Do you suffer from allergic rhinitis or asthma? Join host Dr Justin Clark as he explores these topics and more on this episode of Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Laura Moore, MD – Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Center of Alaska

Bryan Farthing, PA-C – Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Center of Alaska

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

