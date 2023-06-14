Line One: Allergies and immunotherapy

Summer has arrived in Alaska, at least as far as the trees are concerned. Pollen counts are high and it seems everyone is sneezing, coughing, and wheezing. Do you have questions about seasonal allergies? What about pet allergies or food allergies? Do you suffer from allergic rhinitis or asthma? Join host Dr Justin Clark as he explores these topics and more on this episode of Line One.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Laura Moore, MD – Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Center of Alaska
- Bryan Farthing, PA-C – Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Center of Alaska
RESOURCES:
- Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Center website
- How to manage and treat allergies
- Allergies – symptoms and causes
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: