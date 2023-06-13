Talk of Alaska: Celebrating Juneteenth and looking ahead

Sen. Elvi Gray Jackson and her Chief of Staff Besse Odom speak at the Feb. 15, 2023 hearing for a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday. (KTOO/Gavel Alaska screenshot)

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of Black Americans from more than 400 years of slavery. The magnitude of those centuries of imprisonment, forced labor and brutal treatment continue to affect all Americans today. However, there has been tremendous growth and progress for Black people in our country and state. We discuss the great strides made, despite resistance, and the work yet to be done on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage

Jasmin Smith, President, Juneteenth Anchorage

Andre Jackson, President, Mat-Su Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation

Ed Wesley, Board Chairman, Shiloh Community Housing

