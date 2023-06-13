Talk of Alaska: Celebrating Juneteenth and looking ahead

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of Black Americans from more than 400 years of slavery. The magnitude of those centuries of imprisonment, forced labor and brutal treatment continue to affect all Americans today. However, there has been tremendous growth and progress for Black people in our country and state. We discuss the great strides made, despite resistance, and the work yet to be done on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage
- Jasmin Smith, President, Juneteenth Anchorage
- Andre Jackson, President, Mat-Su Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation
- Ed Wesley, Board Chairman, Shiloh Community Housing
Resources:
- Juneteenth Anchorage Facebook Page
- Palmer Juneteenth Celebration
- Shiloh Community Housing Community Resource Center
- Alaska Senate Bill 22 “An Act establishing Juneteenth Day as a legal holiday.”
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).
Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.