Hometown Alaska: Comedian Paula Poundstone hates promoting herself

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
Comedian Paula Poundstone will be performing in Anchorage Saturday, June 24. (Michael Schwartz)

Paula Poundstone is a stand-up comic known for her witty observations on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me and her really large family of pets. The author, podcaster and expert dog-waste-remover will be performing in Anchorage in late June. She joins host Anne Hillman to discuss her comedy, her home life, and more.

Event information:
Saturday, June 24
7:30 p.m.
Discovery Theater

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUEST: Paula Poundstone

LINKS:
Paula Poundstone website
Tickets

After being told innumerable times that maybe she asked too many questions, Anne Hillman decided to pursue a career in journalism. She's reported from around Alaska since 2007 and briefly worked as a community radio journalism trainer in rural South Sudan.
ahillman (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8447  |  About Anne

