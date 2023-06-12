Hometown Alaska: Comedian Paula Poundstone hates promoting herself

Paula Poundstone is a stand-up comic known for her witty observations on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me and her really large family of pets. The author, podcaster and expert dog-waste-remover will be performing in Anchorage in late June. She joins host Anne Hillman to discuss her comedy, her home life, and more.
Event information:
Saturday, June 24
7:30 p.m.
Discovery Theater
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUEST: Paula Poundstone
LINKS:
Paula Poundstone website
Tickets
