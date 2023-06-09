State of Art: Celebrate summer with the Sundown Solstice festival

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Hellen Fleming, co-owner of Showdown Productions outside Williwaw Social. (Courtesy of Hellen Fleming)

This week on State of Art we’re talking about the Sundown Solstice festival. The three-day concert features a mix of well-known, up-and-coming and local artists whose music ranges from hip-hop, electronic and rock. The festival starts Friday, June 16 and runs through Sunday at Cuddy Park. We’re joined by Hellen Fleming, co-owner of Showdown Productions, the organizers of the festival. She tells us about the artists, what it takes to put on an event this big and being caught up in city drama.

