Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 9, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fentanyl is showing up in pills that look like prescription drugs, contributing to a rise in overdose deaths. Plus, remembering artist Joe Senungetuk.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Dev Hardikar and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.