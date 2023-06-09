Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 9, 2023

Incoming Rear Admiral Megan Dean shakes hands with incumbent Rear Admiral Nathan Moore at a U.S. Coast Guard District 17 change-of-command ceremony on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fentanyl is showing up in pills that look like prescription drugs, contributing to a rise in overdose deaths. Plus, remembering artist Joe Senungetuk.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Dev Hardikar and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.