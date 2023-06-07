Alaska Public Media receives Northwest Regional Emmy

(Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Public Media received the Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Outreach – Small Market for the Mental Health Deep Dive project. The project included work across multiple platforms such as There’s Hope. There’s Help, an animated series that amplifies discussion around suicide prevention, an accompanying web page with the series and resources to receive help, articles focused on mental health issues and a mental health resource fair. The animated series is available for free to other public media stations for use on-air and online.



This work would not have been possible without the contribution of many partner organizations that served as subject matter experts:

Alaska Mental Health Trust, American Foundation to Prevent Suicide – Anchorage, Veterans Affairs – Anchorage, the Anchorage School District, the Alaska Children’s Trust, Cook inlet Tribal Council and Out North.

See the work below:



