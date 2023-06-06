Talk of Alaska: Summer reading with Alaskan authors

Alaskans like to pack in as much fun as possible during our gloriously long summer days and extended bouts of backyard, beach, boat and campsite time is made all the better when you have a great book to relax with. Readers know how books create magical doorways into other worlds and other worldviews that enhance your imagination in ways that scrolling online will never match. If you want to stick to home grown books, Alaska has many great authors and a wide range of selections from thrillers to romance to science. We’ll talk with Alaska writers and librarians to hear about their book recommendations on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Lily Tuzroyluke – Indigenous writer, author of Sivulliq: Ancestor
- Jamey Bradbury – Alaskan writer, author of The Wild Inside
- Meneka Thiru – Community engagement librarian, Anchorage Public Library
Resources:
- Alaska Library Network
- Libby App – Free ebooks and audiobooks from your library
- Anchorage Public Library website
Authors and books mentioned during this show (plus a few extras):
