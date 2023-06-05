Hometown, Alaska: The 3 Barons Renaissance Fair is a potent elixir of history, fantasy and fun

If you happened to be driving down Tudor Road in Anchorage last weekend you may have noticed a throng of people dressed in armor, medieval gowns and maybe even a dragon suit. That’s because we are in the midst of the Three Barons Renaissance Fair which runs through this weekend. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with a long-time board member about the fair and moderates a debate between the three Barons as they vie for the public’s support to rule the realm of Hillshire.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS:
Mel Kalkowski, long-time board member of the 3 Barons Fair and the Magistrate of Hillshire
Blue Baron
Red Baron
Green Baron
LINKS:
3 Barons Fair Website
Ticket information