Hometown, Alaska: The 3 Barons Renaissance Fair is a potent elixir of history, fantasy and fun

By
Dave Waldron
-
Host Dave Waldron (second from left) poses with the Blue, Red, and Green barons from the 3 Barons Renaissance Fair in the Alaska Public Media studio. (Shiri Segal/Alaska Public Media)

If you happened to be driving down Tudor Road in Anchorage last weekend you may have noticed a throng of people dressed in armor, medieval gowns and maybe even a dragon suit. That’s because we are in the midst of the Three Barons Renaissance Fair which runs through this weekend. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with a long-time board member about the fair and moderates a debate between the three Barons as they vie for the public’s support to rule the realm of Hillshire.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Mel Kalkowski, long-time board member of the 3 Barons Fair and the Magistrate of Hillshire
Blue Baron
Red Baron
Green Baron

LINKS:
3 Barons Fair Website
Ticket information

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

