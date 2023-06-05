Hometown, Alaska: The 3 Barons Renaissance Fair is a potent elixir of history, fantasy and fun

Host Dave Waldron (second from left) poses with the Blue, Red, and Green barons from the 3 Barons Renaissance Fair in the Alaska Public Media studio. (Shiri Segal/Alaska Public Media)

If you happened to be driving down Tudor Road in Anchorage last weekend you may have noticed a throng of people dressed in armor, medieval gowns and maybe even a dragon suit. That’s because we are in the midst of the Three Barons Renaissance Fair which runs through this weekend. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with a long-time board member about the fair and moderates a debate between the three Barons as they vie for the public’s support to rule the realm of Hillshire.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUESTS:

Mel Kalkowski, long-time board member of the 3 Barons Fair and the Magistrate of Hillshire

Blue Baron

Red Baron

Green Baron

LINKS:

3 Barons Fair Website

Ticket information