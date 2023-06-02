Anchorage Assembly to vote on paying $2.5M settlement to contractor for work on homeless shelter

A small group of Anchorage Assembly members and the news media gather for a press conference outside Anchorage City Hall on April 19, 2023. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage Assembly is set to take up a potential legal settlement with a local construction company. It’ll be the Assembly’s third decision in two weeks on payouts to settle legal claims against the Bronson administration — and it’s the largest amount.

The Assembly will vote Monday whether to pay Roger Hickel Contracting roughly $2.5 million for work it completed on a controversial homeless shelter project in East Anchorage.

The contractor had begun construction last year. However, work was suspended by the Assembly after it was revealed that Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration authorized spending millions of dollars on the project without Assembly approval.

Roger Hickel Contracting later sued the city in March, asking for roughly $2.5 million for the work they’d done.

Last week, Assembly members approved a legal settlement of just over $270,000 for Heather MacAlpine, the city’s former director of the Office of Equal Opportunity, who also sued the city. She says she was fired illegally for investigating complaints made against former Deputy Library Director Judy Eledge.

Meanwhile, the Assembly voted down a $550,000 settlement for former municipal manager Amy Demboski who was fired in December. Though she didn’t file a lawsuit, Demboski alleged numerous unethical and unlawful actions by the Bronson administration, including directing Roger Hickel Contracting to build the East Anchorage shelter without Assembly approval. Demboski’s lawyer has said he and his client were disappointed in the decision, and would have a discussion on whether to sue the city.