50 Years of Photography with Mark Kelley

Photographer Mark Kelley. (Photo from Mark’s website)

People come to Alaska for a variety of reasons. Award-winning photographer Mark Kelley came with the hopes of meeting a whale, and almost 50 years later, he’s still here. On this episode of Outdoor Explorer host Martha Rosenstein and Kelley talk about the challenges of photographing wildlife in Alaska, turning his passion into a career and what it’s like to return to a special spot year after year to observe and photograph bears.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein



GUEST: Mark Kelly

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 1st, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 1st, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT