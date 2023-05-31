Line One: Navigating medical emergencies and hospital stays

Emergency Departments are known for management and stabilization of critical patients, but the transition to inpatient hospital care and later discharge are another critical part of the process. Hospitalist and emergency department physicians collaborate to provide 24-hour care to patients in emergency situations. On this Line One, Host Dr. Jillian Woodruff unlocks the secrets of emergency care.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Robert Finch, MD. Hospitalist with Alaska Hospitalist Group at Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Daniel Mindlin, MD. Emergency physician at Providence Alaska Medical Center
RESOURCES:
- Alaska Hospital Status Dashboard
- When to use the emergency room
- Alaska Regional Hospital proposes freestanding emergency department
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: