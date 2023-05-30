Soldier killed and several others injured in JBER car crash

Soldiers stand at attention on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

A soldier was killed and several others were injured Sunday evening in a collision on Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Arctic Valley Road near Cottonwood Park, according to a statement from the Army’s 11th Airborne Division. Five soldiers were in one vehicle and one soldier, his spouse and child were in the other.

“Two occupants of the first car were ejected in the collision,” Army officials said in the statement.

Those two people and that vehicle’s driver were taken to the Alaska Native Medical Center. One of the ejected soldiers, a member of the 11th Airborne, was declared dead at the hospital, according to Army officials.

Army spokesman John Pennell said investigators were still gathering information about the crash Tuesday. The soldier killed in the wreck has not been named, pending notification of family.

The other two soldiers from the first vehicle were treated and released from Providence Alaska Medical Center with minor injuries. The soldier and his family from the second vehicle were taken to Alaska Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The collision is under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.