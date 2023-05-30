Search suspended for 4 missing people after charter boat accident near Sitka

Searchers found the boat shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, partially submerged near Low Island, on the southern tip of Kruzof Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people after recovering one body from the wreck of a fishing charter near Sitka last seen underway Sunday afternoon.

Efforts to find the missing boaters from the 30-foot Kingfisher Charters vessel ended at sunset Monday, according to a Coast Guard statement.

“Despite our best efforts and those of several partner agencies, we were not able to find the four remaining individuals,” Capt. Darwin Jensen said in the statement. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time. Our sincere thanks to community partners and the good Samaritan vessels who rapidly responded to help in the search.”

The boat was first reported overdue by Kingfish Charters Sunday evening, according to the Coast Guard. It had five people on board and was last seen near Cape Edgecumbe in Sitka Sound.

The boat was found shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, partially submerged near Low Island, about one mile east of Shoals Point, on the southern tip of Kruzof Island.

The Coast Guard recovered one body from the wreckage. Coast Guard officials say responders, including several Coast Guard crews, the Sitka Fire Department and good Samaritan vessels, covered about 825 square miles during the 20-hour search.

The names of the dead and missing have not been not released.