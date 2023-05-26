Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 26, 2023

New campsites, pictured here on May 19, 2023, have sprung up in a wooded area off of Anchorage’s Chester Creek Trail where a six-month old abatement notice is posted. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers have gone home but a lot of state business still needs addressing. Also, Anchorage workers clear a homeless camp, even with no shelter space to send people. And an Alaska Native soldier gets recognition on Memorial Day, decades after his death.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Anna Canny in Juneau

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Lori Townsend.