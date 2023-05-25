On this Outdoor Explorer, host Lisa Keller is joined by Tom Walker, author of the book “The Wanderer.” In less than 6 months, Wolf 258 traversed almost 3000 miles in Alaska and Canada. His amazing journey, documented through his GPS tracking collar, is the subject of a story that mixes what we know about his movement with speculation on what he was doing during his travels.





HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Tom Walker, author

LINK:

“The Wanderer: An Alaska Wolf’s Final Journey” at Mountaineers Books





BROADCAST: Thursday, May 25th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

