The Wanderer: An Alaska Wolf’s Final Journey

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

On this Outdoor Explorer, host Lisa Keller is joined by Tom Walker, author of the book “The Wanderer.” In less than 6 months, Wolf 258 traversed almost 3000 miles in Alaska and Canada. His amazing journey, documented through his GPS tracking collar, is the subject of a story that mixes what we know about his movement with speculation on what he was doing during his travels.



HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Tom Walker, author

LINK:
“The Wanderer: An Alaska Wolf’s Final Journey” at Mountaineers Books

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 25th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 25th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

