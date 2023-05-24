Line One: Talking to youth about substance use

Today’s youth are constantly bombarded with the allure of harmful substances on social media. The highlight reel nature of social media misses the stark impacts that drugs and alcohol can have on us. On the next Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff dives into the struggles that young people experience, with a conversation aimed at seeking compassion, and building trust.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Tiffany Hall, Executive director, Recover Alaska
- Joshua Arvidson, LCSW, chief operating officer, Alaska Behavioral Health
RESOURCES:
- Recover Alaska
- Alaska Behavioral Health
- Why Social Media Is Just A Highlight Reel | Mental Health Matters
- Social media and substance abuse
- Types of trauma
