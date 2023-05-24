Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congresswoman Mary Peltola looks for a workaround on limiting salmon bycatch. Plus, the clock is ticking for Railbelt utilities, with an impending shortage of available natural gas.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.