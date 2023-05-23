1 man dead, 1 wounded in Mountain View shootings last week

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters on a sunny spring day in early May 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police responded to two shootings in Mountain View last week, one of them fatal.

A police statement on the first shooting said officers arrived shortly after noon Thursday at the 400 block of Mumford Street. They found 22-year-old Daishon Alex dead outdoors. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday.

In response to questions about the case, an APD spokesperson said only that police do not believe Alex’s shooting was random. Investigators are asking any witnesses who haven’t already spoken with them about his death to call police at 311.

Alex’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to cover his funeral expenses.

“Daishon was the light in any room he walked into, his presence when he was around anyone just made everyone feel loved,” organizers wrote.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday police responded to the second shooting, at a Holiday gas station on the 4600 block of Mountain View Drive. Medics took a wounded man to a local hospital.

Police said a security guard at the gas station – 34-year-old Aaron D. Hambright – had been charged with first-degree assault in the encounter.

According to APD, Hambright had seen the man — whom police have not identified — acting erratically inside the station’s convenience store and asked him to leave.

“Once outside the two men got into a verbal argument,” police said. “The (man) threw rocks at Hambright, hitting Hambright at least once. Hambright fired his weapon, striking the (man) in the upper body.”

Police said that officers arrested Hambright after speaking with him. He did have injuries from getting hit by the rock, but did not require medical attention, according to APD.

Court records show Hambright was arraigned Sunday, with his bail set at $10,000. He was in custody Tuesday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.