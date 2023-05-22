Hometown Alaska: StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative comes to Anchorage

If you spend a lot of time listening to public radio, you’ve probably heard StoryCorps on NPR’s Morning Edition. The organization gathers conversations from people of all types and archives them in the Library of Congress. The short interviews can be sweet, funny and heartbreaking. As part of their Military Voices Initiative, StoryCorps partnered with us at Alaska Public Media to record veterans, active members of the armed forces or their families to document their stories. On this episode of Hometown Alaska, producer Ammon Swenson discusses the Military Voices project with the CEO of StoryCorps and learns about the women’s veteran organization Operation Mary Louise.

While the virtual opportunities have closed, StoryCorps will be at the Anchorage Public Library July 24 through the 28th for in-person recordings.



Sign up HERE

HOST: Ammon Swenson



GUESTS:

Sandy Clark, CEO of StoryCorps

Vanessa Meade, Co-lead of Operation Mary Louise

LINKS:

StoryCorps

Military Voices Initiative

Alaska Public Media Military Voices

Operation Mary Louise