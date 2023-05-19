Supporting Alaska’s veterans | Alaska Insight

Helping veterans and active duty military members cope with service-related trauma to lead healthy, happy lives, takes normalizing the need for mental health care and connecting with people who know the struggle.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Luke Bushatz, Vice President of Operations for veteran-run nonprofit Remedy Alpine, and Rebeca Peleaz, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for the Alaska VA Healthcare System about the services available to Alaska’s veterans.