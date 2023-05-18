Man threatened moviegoers at Anchorage theater with screwdriver, police say

The Regal Tikahtnu theater in Northeast Anchorage. (Abbey Collins)

Anchorage police arrested a man at the Tikahtnu Commons late Wednesday, after they say he threatened people with a screwdriver while they were watching movies.

Christopher M. Price, 32, is charged with four counts of third-degree assault and violating conditions of his release in a previous case.

According to a police statement, officers responded just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the Regal Tikahtnu movie theater in Northeast Anchorage. Police say Price had “entered several different individual theaters” at the 16-screen complex and threatened people with the screwdriver.

Officers found Price walking outside a nearby store, still holding the screwdriver. Police ordered him to stop, but he ran and dropped the tool, according to the statement from police.

“Multiple commands were given to Price to stop; K-9 warnings were also given,” police wrote. “Price continued to flee; K-9 Kiska was deployed.”

The police dog bit Price’s arm and officers took him into custody, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

“Alcohol is believed to have been a factor,” police wrote.

Court records show Price has numerous Anchorage and Mat-Su convictions in recent years, for misdemeanors including vehicle tampering, criminal mischief, theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Price is scheduled to appear in court on the charges Thursday afternoon.