President Biden to land in Anchorage Wednesday on refueling stop

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., May 17, 2023, and he heads to Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G-7. He’ll stop briefly in Alaska. (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

President Joe Biden is due to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, on his way to the G-7 Summit in Japan.

It’s a brief refueling stop for Air Force One. The plane is scheduled to lift off again just before 4 p.m.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre are also on board, along with more than a dozen other White House officials and staffers.

Presidents on their way to Asia often make a refueling stop in Anchorage. President Richard Nixon stopped at Elmendorf Air Force Base on his way back from his historic trip to China in 1972.

It’s a big day for White House travel to Alaska. First lady Jill Biden is heading to Japan also. She’ll refuel in Bethel Wednesday evening. She’s scheduled to speak at Bethel Regional High School with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola.