Line One: Ketamine Therapy

Ketamine was approved for Treatment Resistant Depression in 2019 and has quickly become a growing treatment option for this challenging form of depression. Despite the current buzz around this newly approved approach, many questions remain. How safe is Ketamine? What are the side effects? And is it effective? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss the uses, risks, and benefits of Ketamine in treating mental health conditions.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Richard Holt – Psychiatrist, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium
RESOURCES:
- Ketamine for depression: What it feels like and who it can help
- Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression: When and where is it safe?
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: