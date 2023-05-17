Line One: Ketamine Therapy

(Photo by Wokandapix at Pixabay via WikiCommons)

Ketamine was approved for Treatment Resistant Depression in 2019 and has quickly become a growing treatment option for this challenging form of depression. Despite the current buzz around this newly approved approach, many questions remain. How safe is Ketamine? What are the side effects? And is it effective? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss the uses, risks, and benefits of Ketamine in treating mental health conditions.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Richard Holt – Psychiatrist, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium

