Talk of Alaska: The child care crisis

Tawni Jetter created a play area for her two toddler boys amidst waiting for an opening in child care. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

For working families across Alaska, the challenge of finding affordable, quality childcare is not new, but during the pandemic, the already limited capacity for childcare was further restricted. The lack of available help is spiking the costs of care and forcing parents to make difficult decisions about whether to keep jobs or even stay in the state. Is there any relief on the horizon from either state or federal policymakers? We discuss the crisis in childcare on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Tracey Schaeffer – Occupational therapist, working to start a child care facility in Kotzebue

Laura Norton-Cruz – Child care advocate, executive producer of At Home/In Home: Rural Alaska Childcare in Crisis

Kevin Berry – Economist, board member of Thread Alaska

Resources:

