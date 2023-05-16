LizAnn Williams, mother of Alaska congresswoman, has died

Congresswoman Mary Peltola and her mother, LizAnn Williams, in an undated photo that Peltola posted on social media. (via Twitter)

Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s mother died Friday in Bethel, according to an announcement the family made on social media.

Elizabeth Ann Piicigaq Williams, who went by LizAnn, was a retired medical records clerk.

As a young girl, she lived with her parents at the mouth of the Gweek River, a tributary to the Kuskokwim. Then, according to Peltola, a Bureau of Indian Affairs official told the family they had to move to a village so LizAnn could attend school. They settled in Kwethluk.

She was married to Bethel City Manager Peter Williams. When he announced his retirement last month, he said he and his wife planned to move to Anchorage, in part for health reasons. In an interview with KYUK, he gave his wife’s age as 76.

Services will be Wednesday and Thursday at St. Sophia Orthodox Christian Church in Bethel.

While in Bethel, Peltola is also participating in an event Wednesday with first lady Jill Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The focus of the trip is on the expansion of broadband internet made possible by the 2021 infrastructure bill.

Buzzy and I spent Mother’s Day with our kids celebrating my mom who passed away on Friday.



We want to thank everyone for the kind messages we received, and the love from our friends and families. pic.twitter.com/iNHSJCbBiI — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) May 16, 2023