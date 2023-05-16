Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
An investigation finds Bean’s Cafe made millions managing Anchorage’s pandemic homeless shelter. Plus, heavy winter snow and ice jams cause flooding and damage to homes.
Reports tonight from:
Nat Herz, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Corinne Smith in Homer
Lex Treinen in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.