Hometown Alaska: Gardeners and growers

Dr. Mark Wolbers, president of the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association, poses in front of Prairie Magic apples at his home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)

Despite the May snowfall, it is definitely growing season in Anchorage. On this episode of Hometown Alaska host Dave Waldron and two master gardeners discuss the challenges and rewards of gardening in our northern climate, answer some listener questions and do a little gardening trivia. Later in the show we visit an apple orchard with the president of the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association to find out what goes into the growing process this time of year.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUESTS:

Emily Becker and Nick Riordan, master gardeners

Dr. Mark Wolbers, President, Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association



LINKS:

Alaska Master Gardeners Anchorage

Alaska Master Gardeners Anchorage FACEBOOK

University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service

Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association

A chicken perches on Dr. Mark Wolbers’ shoulder while he thins apples at his home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers) Red Splendor crab apple flowers bloom at Dr. Mark Wolbers’ home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers) Killarney Raspberries harvested from Dr. Mark Wolbers’ home garden in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers) State Fair Apples grow in Dr. Mark Wolbers’ home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)



