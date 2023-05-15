Hometown Alaska: Gardeners and growers

By
Dave Waldron
-
Dr. Mark Wolbers, president of the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association, poses in front of Prairie Magic apples at his home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)

Despite the May snowfall, it is definitely growing season in Anchorage. On this episode of Hometown Alaska host Dave Waldron and two master gardeners discuss the challenges and rewards of gardening in our northern climate, answer some listener questions and do a little gardening trivia. Later in the show we visit an apple orchard with the president of the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association to find out what goes into the growing process this time of year.

HOST: Dave Waldron


GUESTS:
Emily Becker and Nick Riordan, master gardeners
Dr. Mark Wolbers, President, Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association

LINKS:
Alaska Master Gardeners Anchorage
Alaska Master Gardeners Anchorage FACEBOOK
University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service
Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association

A chicken perches on Dr. Mark Wolbers’ shoulder while he thins apples at his home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)
Red Splendor crab apple flowers bloom at Dr. Mark Wolbers’ home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)
Killarney Raspberries harvested from Dr. Mark Wolbers’ home garden in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)
State Fair Apples grow in Dr. Mark Wolbers’ home orchard in East Anchorage. (Courtesy of Dr. Mark Wolbers)


Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

