State of Art: Anchorage Community Theater’s ‘Wait Until Dark’

(Image courtesy of Anchorage Community Theater)

This week on State of Art we’re talking about the stage thriller “Wait Until Dark.” The Anchorage Community Theater production tells the story of a blind woman who gets caught up in a tension-building game of cat and mouse with dangerous criminals. We’re joined by show director Krista Schwarting and lead actor Kaichen McRae to talk about the technical challenges, character choices and the unique lead role.

“Wait Until Dark”

May 5-28

Anchorage Community Theatre

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Anchorage Community Theater

“Wait Until Dark” TICKETS

BROADCAST: Friday, May 12th, 2023. 8 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCASTS: Monday, May 15th, 2023 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. AKT at the end of Hometown Alaska