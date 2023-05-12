State of Art: Anchorage Community Theater’s ‘Wait Until Dark’

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
(Image courtesy of Anchorage Community Theater)

This week on State of Art we’re talking about the stage thriller “Wait Until Dark.” The Anchorage Community Theater production tells the story of a blind woman who gets caught up in a tension-building game of cat and mouse with dangerous criminals. We’re joined by show director Krista Schwarting and lead actor Kaichen McRae to talk about the technical challenges, character choices and the unique lead role.

“Wait Until Dark”
May 5-28
Anchorage Community Theatre
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

LINKS:
Anchorage Community Theater
“Wait Until Dark” TICKETS

BROADCAST: Friday, May 12th, 2023. 8 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCASTS: Monday, May 15th, 2023 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. AKT at the end of Hometown Alaska

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

