Alaska’s child care crisis | Alaska Insight

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

All across Alaska, families are struggling to find available and affordable care for their children. This is forcing families to make tough choices, and it has far-reaching affects on childhood development and the state’s economy.

On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Sen. Löki Tobin, D-Anchorage, and Stephanie Berglund, CEO of Thread Alaska, to discuss the scope and possible solutions to the child care crisis.

Related Links:

Are you impacted by Alaska’s child care shortage? Help inform our reporting on this issue by sharing your story here.

