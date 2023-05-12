Alaska’s child care crisis | Alaska Insight

All across Alaska, families are struggling to find available and affordable care for their children. This is forcing families to make tough choices, and it has far-reaching affects on childhood development and the state’s economy.

On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Sen. Löki Tobin, D-Anchorage, and Stephanie Berglund, CEO of Thread Alaska, to discuss the scope and possible solutions to the child care crisis.

Are you impacted by Alaska’s child care shortage? Help inform our reporting on this issue by sharing your story here.