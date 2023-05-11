Search and Rescue in Southcentral Alaska

(Photo Courtesy of Alaska Mountain Rescue Group)

Summer in Alaska brings a plethora of outdoor adventure opportunities. Boating, hiking, climbing, fishing, wildlife viewing, fishing, and hunting ramp up — and so do the calls for help. Southcentral Alaska is fortunate to have good search and rescue capabilities compared to most of the country. However much of it is provided by volunteer organizations. This Outdoor Explorer has representatives from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, the Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs, the Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol, and the Alaska Incident Management Team. With host Paul Twardock they will discuss their roles, how search and rescue works in Alaska, how to volunteer, and most importantly how avoid needing a rescue.

HOST: Paul Twardock



GUESTS:

Erin Boklage, Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs

Mark Miraglia, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

Amy Holman, Alaska Incident Management Team

Zach Liller, Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol

LINKS:

Alaska Incident Management Team

Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol

Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs

Alaska Search and Rescue Association

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 11th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 11th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT