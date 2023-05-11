Search and Rescue in Southcentral Alaska

By
Paul Twardock
-
(Photo Courtesy of Alaska Mountain Rescue Group)

Summer in Alaska brings a plethora of outdoor adventure opportunities. Boating, hiking, climbing, fishing, wildlife viewing, fishing, and hunting ramp up — and so do the calls for help. Southcentral Alaska is fortunate to have good search and rescue capabilities compared to most of the country. However much of it is provided by volunteer organizations. This Outdoor Explorer has representatives from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, the Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs, the Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol, and the Alaska Incident Management Team. With host Paul Twardock they will discuss their roles, how search and rescue works in Alaska, how to volunteer, and most importantly how avoid needing a rescue.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Erin Boklage, Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs
Mark Miraglia, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
Amy Holman, Alaska Incident Management Team
Zach Liller, Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol

LINKS:
Alaska Incident Management Team
Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol
Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs
Alaska Search and Rescue Association

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 11th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 11th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts.  Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU.  Paul’s  research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding.  One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.

Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer

Previous article‘Our languages and our cultures will make us happier’: Nome Indigenous leader receives award
Next articleAn EPA proposal to (almost) eliminate climate pollution from power plants

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR