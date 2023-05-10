Line One: How loneliness affects our health

A new report from the US Surgeon General highlights a trend of loneliness and isolation among Americans. According to the report, lack of connection with other people can create adverse health effects on par with frequent smoking. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton explores the mental and physical health benefits that come with a sense of belonging and connection and what can go wrong when they’re missing.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Nichole Argo – Director of Research & Field Advancement, Over Zero
RESOURCES:
- “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation” US Surgeon General’s Advisory
- The Belonging Barometer in America
