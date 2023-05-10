Line One: How loneliness affects our health

(National Park Service, Alaska photo)

A new report from the US Surgeon General highlights a trend of loneliness and isolation among Americans. According to the report, lack of connection with other people can create adverse health effects on par with frequent smoking. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton explores the mental and physical health benefits that come with a sense of belonging and connection and what can go wrong when they’re missing.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Nichole Argo – Director of Research & Field Advancement, Over Zero

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



