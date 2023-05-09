Talk of Alaska: The 2023 wildfire season

A 25-acre wildfire burning in the McHugh Creek drainage south of Anchorage off the Seward Highway in 2016. (Alaska Division of Forestry photo)

2022 was one of Alaska’s worst years for wildfires on record. The following winter saw record-breaking levels of rain and snow around the state. Will that precipitation have an effect on this year’s season, and how is climate change affecting the way we think about fighting wildfires? We’ll discuss the science and preparation for the 2023 wildfire season on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Lily Coyle, Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection

Beth Ipsen, Public Affairs, Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service

Eric Stevens, Meteorologist, National Park Service and Alaska Interagency Coordination Center

