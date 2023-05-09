Former Anchorage employee who recorded Judy Eledge’s racist comments sues city for discrimination 

A small group of Anchorage Assembly and the news media gather for a press conference outside Anchorage City Hall on April 19, 2023. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Another former Anchorage municipal employee is suing the city over workplace discrimination issues.

Former executive assistant Benedicte Galligan filed a lawsuit in Anchorage Superior Court on Tuesday that alleges fire department leaders and outgoing library Deputy Director Judy Eledge discriminated against women and retaliated against her for reporting discrimination. Meanwhile, she alleges, her official workplace complaints were buried.

According to her court filing, Galligan worked for the chief of the Anchorage Fire Department for 10 years, but was laid off in January 2022. She claims the layoff was a pretense, and that she was targeted because she is a woman.

After the layoff, Galligan was transferred to a lower-paying position as assistant to Eledge. Galligan recorded Eledge making numerous racist comments highlighted in reporting last month by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica.

Galligan’s filing says working for the city contributed to a variety of health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression – even cancer.

She says she was forced to resign from the position in March.

Through her lawsuit, Galligan wants to be compensated for lost wages, benefits, and earning capacity, among other damages, but doesn’t set a specific dollar figure.