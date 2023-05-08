State of Art: Cyrano’s ‘Dog Park’ and artist Erin Gingrich

IQALUKPIK (SALMON) FROM TUSTUMENA LAKE by Erin Gingrich (Photo courtesy of Alaska Pacific University)

This week on State of Art we’re discussing a play about the reality of friendship and an indigenous artist who looks to the resources that fed her ancestors. First, we hear from Erin Gingrich and Alaska Pacific University Gallery Manager James Temte. Gingrich’s show “Kaviqsaaq Qivliaq-taaq Siññaktut (Red Silver Dreams)” includes photography and carving representing her experiences during the 2022 salmon fishing season. We’re also joined by director Jill Bess and actor Gigi Lynch who tell us about Cyrano’s Theater Company’s upcoming production of “Dog Park.”

Kaviqsaaq Qivliaq-taaq Siññaktut (Red Silver Dreams)

May 5 -31, 2023

Alaska Pacific University

Conoco Phillips Gallery

4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Dog Park

May 12 – 28, 2023

Cyrano’s Theatre Building

Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.

Sundays 3:00 p.m.



LINKS:

Cyrano’s Theater Company website

“Dog Park” tickets

Erin Gingrich website

Erin Gingrich Instagram

APU galleries