State of Art: Cyrano’s ‘Dog Park’ and artist Erin Gingrich

This week on State of Art we’re discussing a play about the reality of friendship and an indigenous artist who looks to the resources that fed her ancestors. First, we hear from Erin Gingrich and Alaska Pacific University Gallery Manager James Temte. Gingrich’s show “Kaviqsaaq Qivliaq-taaq Siññaktut (Red Silver Dreams)” includes photography and carving representing her experiences during the 2022 salmon fishing season. We’re also joined by director Jill Bess and actor Gigi Lynch who tell us about Cyrano’s Theater Company’s upcoming production of “Dog Park.”
Kaviqsaaq Qivliaq-taaq Siññaktut (Red Silver Dreams)
May 5 -31, 2023
Alaska Pacific University
Conoco Phillips Gallery
4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Dog Park
May 12 – 28, 2023
Cyrano’s Theatre Building
Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.
Sundays 3:00 p.m.
