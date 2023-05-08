State of Art: Cyrano’s ‘Dog Park’ and artist Erin Gingrich

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
IQALUKPIK (SALMON) FROM TUSTUMENA LAKE by Erin Gingrich (Photo courtesy of Alaska Pacific University)

This week on State of Art we’re discussing a play about the reality of friendship and an indigenous artist who looks to the resources that fed her ancestors. First, we hear from Erin Gingrich and Alaska Pacific University Gallery Manager James Temte. Gingrich’s show “Kaviqsaaq Qivliaq-taaq Siññaktut (Red Silver Dreams)” includes photography and carving representing her experiences during the 2022 salmon fishing season. We’re also joined by director Jill Bess and actor Gigi Lynch who tell us about Cyrano’s Theater Company’s upcoming production of “Dog Park.”

Kaviqsaaq Qivliaq-taaq Siññaktut (Red Silver Dreams)
May 5 -31, 2023
Alaska Pacific University
Conoco Phillips Gallery
4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Dog Park
May 12 – 28, 2023
Cyrano’s Theatre Building
Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.
Sundays 3:00 p.m.

LINKS:
Cyrano’s Theater Company website
“Dog Park” tickets
Erin Gingrich website
Erin Gingrich Instagram
APU galleries

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleWith Alaskans’ help, Ukrainian woman gets much-needed supplies to her war-torn country
Next articleHooligan fisherman rescued from Turnagain Arm mud

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR