What’s next for Anchorage after its emergency homeless shelter closes? | Alaska Insight

Anchorage’s emergency homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena slashed its capacity on May 1, leaving many people experiencing homelessness without a clear place to stay. While the snow is melting, cold and wet conditions still persist, making camping outside potentially dangerous.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by midtown assembly member Felix Rivera and Alexis Johnson, the housing and homelessness coordinator for the Bronson administration, to discuss the reasoning for shrinking the Sullivan, and the city’s plan moving forward.

