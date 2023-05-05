Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 5, 2023

Federal and state researchers in Kodiak hope work being done in the lab will provide more information about how Bering Sea crab populations handle climate change. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Oil company executives testify against legislation that increases their taxes. Plus, a look at the economic toll of a snow crab population crash that coincided with a marine heat wave.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Corrine Smith in Homer

Riley Board in Kenai

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Greg Knight in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.