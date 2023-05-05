Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 5, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Oil company executives testify against legislation that increases their taxes. Plus, a look at the economic toll of a snow crab population crash that coincided with a marine heat wave.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Corrine Smith in Homer
Riley Board in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Greg Knight in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.