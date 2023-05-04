A Tongass Odyssey: John Schoen

John Schoen poses with a bear while doing field work. Schoen spent 20 years working for Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game in the 70s and 80s. (Photo courtesy of John Shoen)

What was it like to be a field scientist in Alaska during the 1970s and 80’s? John Schoen spent 20 years working for Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game as a scientist studying Sitka black-tailed deer, mountain goats and brown bears in the Tongass National Forest. John’s research influenced the prevailing thoughts on the effects of clearcutting on deer habitat, and added to our understanding of Brown Bears importance to their ecosystem. His strong conservation ethic, influenced by Aldo Leopold and others, melded with science and advocacy continued after he left Fish and Game to work for Audubon Alaska. John is a wealth of knowledge for anyone interested in field science, the Tongass temperate rainforest, and conservation. John joins host Paul Twardock to discuss his fascinating career and memoir titled “Tongass Odyssey: Seeing the Forest Ecosystem Through the Politics of Trees, A Biologist’s Memoir.”

Photos from John Schoen’s career as a field scientist working for Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game.

Two brown bears and spruce Trees at Kadashan River Brown bear standing at Kadashan River Black-tailed deer in winter Brown bear and greens

Brown bear family Chaik Bay, Admiralty Island Idaho Inlet Juneau Mountain goat Mud Bay, Admiralty Island Saook Bay, Baranoff Island Saook Bay, Baranoff Island John Schoen and Super Cub

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST:

John Schoen, author, former Fish and Game field scientist

LINKS:

“Tongass Odyssey: Seeing the Forest Ecosystem Through the Politics of Trees: A

Biologists Memoir”

More information about John Schoen

Southeast Alaska Conservation Council

The Landmark Trees Project

Audubon Alaska

Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium

