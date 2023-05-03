Juneau is bracing for its busiest cruise season ever

The Norwegian Bliss, a 4,000-passenger cruise ship out of Seattle, kicked off Juneau’s 2023 cruise season when it docked on April 17. (Photo by Anna Canny/KTOO)

Cruise ship season in Alaska kicked off April 17 when the Norwegian Bliss docked in Juneau. The state’s capital is also its busiest cruise port, and locals are bracing for 1.5 million tourists this summer. KTOO’s Anna Canny has been reporting on the lead up to cruise season, and says Juneau has never seen anything like this, especially recently.

