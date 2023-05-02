Talk of Alaska: After the Sullivan

Homeless residents sit on the steps of the Sullivan Arena, as many are forced to leave the makeshift shelter. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

The Sullivan Arena homeless shelter closed to most residents on May 1. In the week preceding, people who had been living there began leaving the facility, in preparation for its closing.

People without an idea of where they would sleep, stay safe, cook or have access to bathroom facilities or running water, were made to leave the Sullivan Arena. Many of them will have no choice but to camp in area parks in the city. Why did the Sullivan close and what is the plan to address the needs of those who are without housing before next winter? We’ll talk with city leaders to find out on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Alexis Johnson, Housing and homelessness coordinator, Anchorage Health Department

Felix Rivera, Midtown assembly member, chair of the assembly committee on housing and homelessness

David Rittenberg, Sr. director of adult homeless services, Alaska Catholic Social Services

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.