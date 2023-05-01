Hometown Alaska: Opportunities for lifelong education with OLÉ!

OLÉ! members participate in a bread baking class taught by Gretchen Bersch (right). (Photo courtesy of OLÉ!)

Alaska education has predominantly aimed its resources at younger generations to build them up early. Unfortunately, this can leave out older citizens who may be yearning to re-engage education and discover new skills, activities, and friendships. Since 2007, OLÉ! has existed in Anchorage as a non-profit organization aimed at providing older Alaskans aged 50 and up an opportunity to continue their education in creative and engaging ways. President board Gretchen Bersch and curriculum committee chair Bill Cole join host Justin Williams on Hometown, Alaska to discuss how OLÉ! began, obstacles they have had to creatively overcome and the mental and social importance of education in Alaska for its older citizens.

