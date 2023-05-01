Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 1, 2023

Completed nigilax̂ frame in Daniels’ California based workshop. During the 2023 Alaska Native Day, the nigilax̂ will be launched at Metini, potentially the first vessel of this kind to touch water in over two centuries. (Courtesy Mike Ferguson)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers discuss changing the way oil companies are taxed. Plus, Alaska State Troopers will soon begin using body-worn cameras.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Bellingham, Washington

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.