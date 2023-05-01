Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 1, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers discuss changing the way oil companies are taxed. Plus, Alaska State Troopers will soon begin using body-worn cameras.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Bellingham, Washington
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.