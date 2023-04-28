State of Art: Anchorage Opera’s ‘Carmen’ and Momentum Dance Collective’s ‘Rhapsody’

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
(Images courtesy of Anchorage Opera and Momentum Dance Collective)

This week on State of Art we’re discussing two shows happening the weekend of May 5. First off, we’re joined by the leads of Anchorage Opera’s upcoming production of “Carmen.” Audrey Babcock (Carmen) and Ben Werley (Don José) talk about what makes the beloved opera stand the test of time and how they connect with their characters through movement or song. We also hear about Momentum Dance Collective’s season finale “Rhapsody.” The show combines the music of Queen and dance with the help of local musicians. Momentum Artistic Director Becky Kendall tells us about what to expect and talks about their partnership with the Alaska Aids Assistance Association.

“Carmen” Discovery Theater at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts 
Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

“Rhapsody” UAA Mainstage Theater
Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

LINKS:
Anchorage Opera
“Carmen” tickets
Momentum Dance Collective
“Rhapsody” tickets
Alaska Aids Assistance Association

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleAnchorage student fentanyl use prompts school district response, including more kits to reverse overdoses
Next articleOne Alaskan’s experience with electric vehicles

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR