State of Art: Anchorage Opera’s ‘Carmen’ and Momentum Dance Collective’s ‘Rhapsody’

(Images courtesy of Anchorage Opera and Momentum Dance Collective)

This week on State of Art we’re discussing two shows happening the weekend of May 5. First off, we’re joined by the leads of Anchorage Opera’s upcoming production of “Carmen.” Audrey Babcock (Carmen) and Ben Werley (Don José) talk about what makes the beloved opera stand the test of time and how they connect with their characters through movement or song. We also hear about Momentum Dance Collective’s season finale “Rhapsody.” The show combines the music of Queen and dance with the help of local musicians. Momentum Artistic Director Becky Kendall tells us about what to expect and talks about their partnership with the Alaska Aids Assistance Association.

“Carmen” Discovery Theater at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.



“Rhapsody” UAA Mainstage Theater

Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

