How do electric vehicles perform in Alaska? | Alaska Insight

The Biden administration has proposed strict new pollution limits requiring up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. The proposal could pose challenges in Alaska where EV infrastructure is still minimal, but advocates say the number of cars and chargers is increasing.

In this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Dimitri Shein, executive director of the Alaska Electric Vehicle Association, and Mark Henspetter, a business analyst with Chugach Electric, to discuss how EV’s can work in Alaska.